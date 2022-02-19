ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock solid: Weighty work at Rolling Hills Zoo's new lion exhibit

Work weighed heavy at Rolling Hills Zoo this morning. Multiple tons heavy, in fact. As construction continued on the new Pride of the Prairie lion exhibit, a crane could be seen rising above a new viewing space within the exhibit. The crane was there to lift two giant rocks into the...

SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo seeks Asst. Restaurant Manager

Today’s Featured Job is the Assistant Restaurant Manager. Rolling Hills Zoo is seeking an energetic individual who enjoys preparing food and interacting with people. • Must have flexible work schedule with some weekends and holiday required. • Eagerness to provide excellent service to Zoo guest. Pay is commensurate with...
New gallery space grand opening to feature Dominick Williams' photos

Despite being tear gassed and maced at a murder protest in Kansas City, Dominick Williams kept snapping photographs of the scene. Williams’ tenacity and determination to capture history with his camera lens would pay off. His photos of a protest march by Kansas City citizens, one of many nationwide sparked by the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, led to national exposure from the national news magazine The Atlantic.
10th annual Sausagefest to benefit SES baseball

Tickets are now on sale for Southeast of Saline's 10th annual Baseball Sausagefest. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. on March 20 at the Assaria Lutheran Church. The menu is to include sausage links, potatoes, rolls, corn on the cob, carrots, cabbage, and desserts. Additionally, there will be games, an auction, and fun!
Gordon Parks, Doug Barrett photographs featured in Beach Museum exhibitions

MANHATTAN - Photographs by the iconic Gordon Parks and rising star Doug Barrett are a part of the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art's 25th anniversary celebration. The exhibitions, Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come and Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice, are scheduled through May 28. The Parks exhibition, in the Marion Pelton Gallery, features photographs from a gift that Parks gave to K-State in 1973 and those made during visits to Manhattan in the 1980s, according to information from the museum. The Barrett exhibition, in the Archie and Dorothy Hyle Family Gallery, offers a glimpse of work by the "Manhattan-based photographer who makes compelling visual stories about people with whom he made personal connections, such as homeless veterans around the country and residents of Manhattan’s historic African American neighborhood," the museum noted in a news release.
