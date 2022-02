There is a myth and a fallacy that surrounds the recent discussion in the Herald related to the $23-per-hour average wage. This doesn't tell the entire story. At that rate of pay, there should be no poverty nor homelessness in North Dakota as that hourly wage equates to $47,840 a year prior to taxes. And, I am sure that not all people make that amount of money per year. I know that my two sons don't come even close to that amount – based on their hourly pay, which is above the $7.25 noted in the article.

