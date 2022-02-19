Honoring Black History

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – From Thurgood Marshall being the first African American ever to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, to Madam C.J. Walker being the first black self-made millionaire, Black history is endless. Mount Union Borough Councilwoman Joan Rogers realized that back in 1994. She was walking into Adams Park Library when […]
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Burgersmith joined News 10’s Gerald Greunig this morning in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen. Where are they located: 1314 Camellia Blvd. How can you contact them: (337) 504-5015 or their website. When are they open: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. What’s on the...
Comments / 0