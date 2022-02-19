ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'Post Reports' podcast: Road-tripping through a divided state

Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. This year's midterm elections have Democrats...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: After Beto O’Rourke stumbled on the national stage, Texas won’t be fooled

Regarding “Editorial: We recommend Beto O’Rourke in Democratic primary for Governor,” (Feb. 13): To dismiss Robert O’Rourke’s failed attempt to win the Democratic presidential nomination as “like Icarus, he burned and crashed,” is vastly insufficient. The stage was too big for him, and he made a fool out of himself. Then he wandered off into the wilderness for several months issuing occasional nonsensical remarks about trying to find himself. If he “still inspires hope,” it can be only because of the sorry lot of other Democrat candidates. The Chronicle’s attempt to compare him to a mythological figure won’t fool anybody who watched those debates, where he was a tongue-tied stumblebum. It simply defies credulity that the Chronicle — excuse me, the editorial board — can refer to O’Rourke as “eloquent.”
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Senate blocks Ted Cruz’s attempt to defund Biden vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday shot down attempts by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to defund President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandates and strip funding from schools that require students to get vaccinated against COVID. Cruz was one of a handful of Senate Republicans who threatened to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

MSNBC anchor loses it over GOP meme celebrating Presidents Day

MSNBC host Joy Reid accused the Republican Party of racism on Monday over a meme the GOP Twitter account shared celebrating Presidents Day. The meme portrayed a collage of Republican presidents with the message, "Happy Presidents' Day to such great US presidents." President Biden was pictured as well with the irreverent caption, "Not you."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Houston Chronicle

The Future Is Gay: New Survey Reports That 1-in-5 Gen Z Adults Identify as LGBTQ

A recent Gallup poll revealed that LGBTQ identification in the United States has reached a new high: 7.1 percent of U.S. adults identify as something other than heterosexual, a percentage that’s doubled since 2012, largely in part due to the youngest generation being queer AF. The findings come from...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Post Reports#The Washington Post#The White House#Washington Post Magazine
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Judge smacks down Trump’s ‘absolute immunity’ claim in Jan. 6 suits

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, Donald Trump had a variety of concerns, including his second impeachment. But in the final days of the then-president’s term, the Republican also had a very different kind of fear: the possibility of an incitement criminal charge. The Washington Post...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Misinformation problem dogs Cruz, this time on Canadian protest

It was nearly a year ago when The New York Times profiled Sen. Ron Johnson, describing the Wisconsin Republican as his party’s most brazen “purveyor of misinformation on serious issues.”. It’s hard not to wonder whether Sen. Ted Cruz saw the phrasing as some kind of challenge, effectively...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy