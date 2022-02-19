ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Effort to get protective status for Naperville building falls short

By Andy Dahn
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXrlT_0eJ5HvQI00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A historic Naperville building may be history after a city council vote earlier in the week.

The nonprofit Naperville Preservation was hoping to make the Kroehler YMCA building at 34 South Washington St. an official city landmark, and members made their case to the city council this week.

Next Tuesday City Council will vote on whether or not to approve the local landmark petition for the Kroehler YMCA. Join us this Friday at 6pm for a brief vigil for the Kroehler YMCA.

Posted by Naperville Preservation on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

“We believe in the potential for historic preservation to be an economic engine and a job creator in Naperville,” Becky Simon told council members. “We love this building. It cannot be destroyed.”

The council, however, sided with Naperville’s official Historical Preservation Commission, which recommended rejecting the landmark request.

Some council members said it was a tough decision. The 111-year-old building could be demolished.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Naperville, IL
Government
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Naperville Preservation#The City Council#The Kroehler Ymca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy