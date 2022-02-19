Effort to get protective status for Naperville building falls short

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A historic Naperville building may be history after a city council vote earlier in the week.

The nonprofit Naperville Preservation was hoping to make the Kroehler YMCA building at 34 South Washington St. an official city landmark, and members made their case to the city council this week.

Next Tuesday City Council will vote on whether or not to approve the local landmark petition for the Kroehler YMCA. Join us this Friday at 6pm for a brief vigil for the Kroehler YMCA. Posted by Naperville Preservation on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

“We believe in the potential for historic preservation to be an economic engine and a job creator in Naperville,” Becky Simon told council members. “We love this building. It cannot be destroyed.”

The council, however, sided with Naperville’s official Historical Preservation Commission, which recommended rejecting the landmark request.

Some council members said it was a tough decision. The 111-year-old building could be demolished.