Henderson County, KY

Girls basketball: Henderson County rides into postseason with 13-game winning streak

By Kevin Patton, Henderson Gleaner
 6 days ago
HENDERSON, Ky. -- Henderson County rolled into the postseason on a 13-game winning streak with a 63-27 win over Hopkins Central on Friday.

The Lady Colonels (20-4) scored the first 12 points of the game and held Hopkins Central (17-9) to two field goals in the first half.

Jarie Thomas and Graci Risley scored nine points apiece in the first half as Henderson County opened up a 34-7 halftime lead.

Thomas led the Lady Colonels in scoring for the game with 17 points and she also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Kaytlan Kemp scored 14 points with eight of those coming in the second half.

Emilee Jones scored all of her team-high 13 points in the second half for Hopkins Central, which committed 31 turnovers.

The Storm will play Caldwell County Monday in the first round of the Seventh District Tournament.

The top seed in the Sixth District Tournament, Henderson County will not play until Wednesday's championship game against the winner of Monday's game between Webster County and host Union County.

Henderson Co. 63, Hopkins Central 27

Hopkins Central (17-9)

Brianna Fritz 0 1-4 1; Brooklyn Clark 1 0-0 3; Mercy Sutton 1 3-6 6; Emilee Jones 5 0-0 13; Lillie Whitaker-Greer 0 0-0 0; Calaja Mason 1 0-1 2; Tyah White 1 0-2 2; Cassidy Knight 0 0-0 0; Cameron Gant 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-13 27. 3-point goals: 5 (Jones 3, Clark 1, Sutton 1). Rebounds: 34 (Jones 7, Whitaker-Greer 7). Turnovers: 31. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

Henderson Co. (20-4)

Jarie Thomas 5 7-8 17; Savannah Lacer 0-0 0 0; Graci Risley 4 0-0 9; Kaytlan Kemp 5 3-6 14; Careese Toombs 2 1-2 5; Shalyn Sprinkles 2 0-0 4; Addy Gish 1 0-0 2; Allyson Rideout 0 0-0 0; A'Tylia Green 0 0-0 0; Brooklyn Gibson 2 2-2 6; Anna Kemp 3 0-0 6. Totals: 24 13-18 63. 3-point goals: 2 (Risley 1, K. Kemp 1). Rebounds: 34 (Thomas 12). Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

Hopkins Central 4 3 12 8 -- 27

Henderson Co. 17 17 17 12 -- 63

