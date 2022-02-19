ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

PREP BASKETBALL: Addison’s postseason run ends with 43-33 loss to Hatton

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – For the first time in 15 years, the Addison Lady Bulldogs were competing at the Northwest Regional Friday night. Addison faced off against Hatton in the semifinal round and after falling behind early, the Lady Bulldogs rallied to cut the lead to two at one point, but the Lady Hornets were able to pull away late in the fourth quarter to defeat Addison 43-33 and advance to the Regional Finals.

A basket by Gracie Manley and a three-pointer from Hadley Butler gave the Lady Bulldogs an early, 5-3 lead and Manley split a pair of free throws later in the period to keep Addison in front 6-5. However, the Lady Hornets were able to dominate the last few minutes of the quarter and build a 12-6 lead going into the second.

Anna Grace Luker netted a pair of free throws to make it a 12-8 game early in the second quarter and Molly Gilbreath knocked down a three to make it a 1-point game but just like in the first quarter, Hatton finished the second strong. Addison’s only points the rest of the period came on another three-pointer from Butler and the Lady Hornets were able to pull ahead 24-14 going into the break at halftime.

Gilbreath turned a steal into an easy basket to trim the lead to 26-16 early in the third and buckets by Bracie Rodgers and Manley made it a 29-20 game midway through the period. Another score by Manley cut the lead to 29-22 and Gilbreath dropped one in to make it 29-24. Rodgers laid another one in with 30 seconds on the clock and the Lady Bulldogs went into the final frame trailing 31-26.

A Manley free throw and a quick basket from Luker made it a 31-29 game early in the fourth quarter but Hatton was able to move back in front 36-32 by the midway point of the period. Unfortunately for the Addison crowd, the Lady Bulldogs were held to just one point in the final three minutes of the game and Hatton was able to pull away and take the win 43-33.

Manley led Addison with 11 points in the loss. Gilbreath finished with seven and Butler added six.

Lady Bulldogs Head Coach Bailey Boland and her team obviously had plans of moving on to the next stage of the postseason, but they also know how much they’ve already achieved this year. At a school dominated by volleyball and football, kids are starting to take more of an interest in basketball.

“Getting here is a huge accomplishment. Now of course I would’ve like to have won but getting here was huge for the girls. I’m so proud of them. I just told them in the locker room, they’re a great a group of girls who are tough and hardworking and it’s been a fun year, it really has,” Boland said. “I told the seniors that I feel like it’s important to leave a program better than it was when you got there, and I think that’s huge. It’s not always as important to end the season on a big win but these girls are winners because they’re building interest in this basketball program and that’s huge for Addison. I have little girls ask me all the time about these girls and its exciting because I don’t feel like it used to be that way.”

Seniors Anna Grace Luker, Emma Ridgeway and Bracie Rodgers will graduate in May, but the Lady Bulldogs will still have a lot of experience returning to next year’s squad looking to make another postseason run.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden updates nation as U.S. vows new Russia sanctions

President Biden is delivering an update on Ukraine Tuesday afternoon, as the U.S. and its allies pledge new sanctions over Russia's latest aggression against its neighbor. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would send "peacekeeping" forces into Ukraine's eastern breakaway regions, a move announced after he formally recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent from Ukraine on Monday.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Hanceville, AL
Sports
City
Hanceville, AL
City
Addison, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
Hanceville, AL
Basketball
Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball
CBS News

Colombia becomes latest Latin American nation to partially decriminalize abortion

Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
1K+
Followers
890
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy