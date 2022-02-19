ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS is ‘buried’ in paper and returns could be delayed, advocate warns

By Joshua Eferighe, Evan Lambert
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fk9Ci_0eJ5Hq0f00

( NewsNation Now ) — Taxpayers may have difficulty with returns, reaching the Internal Revenue Service by phone and obtaining information from their “Where’s My Refund?” and “Where’s My Amended Return?” tools this upcoming tax season, the agency’s National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins warned in Thursday’s Senate Finance Committee hearing.

“Paper is the IRS’ kryptonite and the IRS is still buried in it. There is no doubt that paper processing remains the agency’s biggest challenge, and that will continue throughout 2022,” Collins said in her testimony.

Feds seek 5 months imprisonment for ex-Coronado man in Capitol siege case

For context on how buried, according to the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, there are nearly 24 million unprocessed tax returns from 2021. Additionally, the IRS is facing unprecedented call volume, as 1 in 10 Americans had difficulty getting someone on the line last year. And quality of the service’s equipment, which dates back to the 1960s, is an issue as well, according to reports.

While Democrats and Republicans traded barbs about who is to blame, the issue, at its root, lies more with the IRS’ lack of resources in the face of mounting responsibilities.

Between managing compliance with the Affordable Care Act, distributing monthly child tax credits, absorbing hiring shortages, and enduring inadequate equipment and poor work flow practices, the result is long wait times for taxpayers.

According to the IRS Inspector earlier this month , issues as simple as paper jams caused untimely check deposits, resulting in the agency losing out on an estimated $56 million last year. Some refunds were held up to 10 months. That same report found that fixing the issues at the heart of the matter could cost less than $1 million. In the absence of those upgrades, this year’s filings could be much worse.

Ouch: San Diego sets record high gas price for third day in a row

As a solution, the IRS says it’s implementing an all-hands-on-deck surge strategy to process backlogged returns faster and advocating for longer-term fixes from Congress, including more money for staffing and beefed-up enforcement to catch tax cheats.

As the IRS tries to dig out of this hole, some are resorting to a private company that lets callers skip to the front of the customer service phone line. Lawmakers want the IRS to investigate that company, enQ. “No taxpayers should have to fork over $1,000 to a private company to get their phone calls answered by the IRS. It’s maddening,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., told the Associated Press.

Taxpayers who want their refunds on time should heed the IRS’ warning and file early, file electronically, request a direct deposit, and make sure there are no errors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Ron Wyden
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How long for refunds to be approved?

Millions of Americans have filed their taxes and are eagerly waiting for their tax refund from the IRS. They want to know how long it will take for the IRS to approve it after the last two years have seen major delays. Once your return is filed and processed with...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return#Newsnation#Americans#Democrats#Republicans#The Irs Inspector
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
BGR.com

Here’s when the IRS says you’ll receive your tax refund in 2022

It’s that time of year again. Social media is flooded with memes and funny posts from people religiously checking their bank account to see when their tax refund finally shows up. And results in either a funny post about how they feel as wealthy as a royal now. Or they seethe in anger, either because they feel like the IRS is taking too long — or they didn’t get back as big a refund as they’d hoped.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: What dates will tax refunds be sent out?

The IRS has aimed to have a more normal tax season in 2022 than we have had in 2020 and 2021. This means Americans should see their refunds in a timely manner. Everyone will need to have their taxes filed by April 18, 2022, unless they get an extension or reside in an area where a disaster occurred.
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

Expecting a tax refund from the IRS? Here's how long it could take

The 2022 tax season is officially underway, and the IRS has one request for Americans looking to get their refund faster: File your return electronically and as soon as possible. Nearly three-quarters of filers received a tax refund last year, with an average payment of about $2,800, the IRS said...
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

What time does the IRS update your refund status?

TAX season is here - and many people have already begun to file their taxes. If you're an early bird who've already filed, we explain what you need to know about checking your IRS refund status. What time does the IRS update your refund status?. If you have already filed...
INCOME TAX
KSLA

Don’t toss these 2 important letters from IRS

(KSLA) — Check your mailbox for these two letters that taxpayers should not toss. The federal income tax season began Monday, Jan. 24 with the IRS reminding taxpayers to be sure their stimulus payment and advance child tax credit information is accurate. You can do so by looking out...
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Your Tax Return May Get Audited by the IRS: Here’s Why

Getting your tax return audited by the IRS is unlikely to happen, but there are still several things that could trigger the system. We already know that this tax season will be slow going. There’s already a huge backlog of returns from last year. On top of that, the IRS has said that delays are likely to occur, due to staffing issues and errors. In addition to delaying your refund, some errors could get you audited.
INCOME TAX
AL.com

Here’s the average tax refund for 2022 … so far

The latest data from the Internal Revenue Service shows the agency has received some 16.68 million tax returns since it began accepting paperwork on Jan. 24. Of those, 12.99 million returns have been processed with 4.46 million resulting in refunds. According to the IRS, the average refund so far this...
INCOME TAX
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy