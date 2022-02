COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new coffee shop is opening in Columbia, and it will serve up much more than a cup of joe. "Our coffee shops exist to show the world what's possible when you employ people with disabilities, and so our shops are run primarily by people with disabilities," said Amy Wright, co-founder of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee. "They do every bit of running the shop, from taking orders to making drinks to calling out the orders."

