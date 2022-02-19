ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple school board, city council races contested

By Ellysa Harris
MyPlainview
 3 days ago
City of Plainview (City of Plainview)

The filing period has concluded and there are several contested races set for Plainview ISD School Board and Plainview City Council seats.

By the end of business hours on Friday, nine candidates had filed to run for school board spots and six candidates had signed up for City Council positions.

The Precinct 3 and Precinct 4 school board races drew seven total candidates including incumbents Tyler James (3) and Amber Bass (4). James will face Danny Salazar, Robert Nava and Ted Baker in a contest for precinct 3 and Bass will face David Murphree and Johnny Hill in a contested race for precinct 4.

Sofia Rivera (precinct 2) and JoAnn Rey (precinct 5), both school board current members were the only candidates to sign up to reclaim their seats.

Of the six who filed for City Council seats, only one is a current council member. Nelda VanHoose filed to reclaim her position as district 1 representative. She will face Mary Elizabeth Dickerson.

David Greve and Gary House have both signed on to compete for the district 4 seat.

Steve Martinez filed for district 2 and John M. “Mike” McDonough filed for district 3.

This election is set for May 7. Early voting is scheduled for April 25-May 3.

Plainview, TX
