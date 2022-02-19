One Woman Shot And Killed While Sitting In A Van In Seffner, Suspect In Custody

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Seffner.

On February 18, 2022, at 3:44 p.m., HCSO received a 911 call about shots fired. Upon arriving to the 6000 block of Black Dairy Road, they found a woman in her 60’s with apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to Advent Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation shows an altercation occurred outside of a home on Black Dairy Rd. between two parties known to each other. Two individuals were inside a vehicle when deputies say they were approached by the suspect, Ricky Batten, 63.

Batten is believed to have opened fire into the van striking the woman sitting in the passenger seat. Batten then fled the scene in a vehicle.

“With public safety in mind deputies immediately began searching for Batten,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our aviation team was vital in spotting him, from the air, less than 10 miles away from the scene. They directed deputies on the ground to Batten, quickly and safely.”

Batten was taken into custody near Hwy 56 north of Fowler Ave without incident.

Batten is facing several charges, including Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Murder in the First Degree, and Tampering with Evidence.

This investigation is ongoing and active.

