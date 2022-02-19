ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBU to break ground on Flying Queens Museum Saturday

By Ellysa Harris
 3 days ago

Homecoming festivities are not over for Wayland Baptist University just yet.

The university will break ground on another special project Saturday morning.

The community is invited to gather at the Mabee Regional Heritage Center on the WBU campus at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to break ground on the Flying Queens Museum.

The museum will honor the historic Hutcherson Flying Queens program and the women who made it a success.

The exact address for the groundbreaking event is 1900 W. 8 th Street at the Llano Estacado Museum.

Plainview, TX
