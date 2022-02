The Match-Up: Villanova (#8 AP Poll, #11 kenpom, #7 NET, 21-6 Overall, 14-3 Big East) goes up against UConn (#21 AP Poll, #18 kenpom, #17 NET, 19-7 Overall, 10-5 Big East) at the XL Center on Tuesday evening. The Huskies have secured some big wins this season and have been competitive in every game they have played. The Huskies have wins over Auburn (in double OT on a neutral court), VCU (OT, neutral court), St. Bonaventure (neutral court), at Marquette, and at St. John's (OT) as well as quality home wins over Marquette, Seton Hall and Xavier. UConn lost close games to Michigan St (neutral), West Virginia (road), Providence (home), Seton Hall (in OT, road) and Creighton (home) as well as road games at Villanova and Xavier.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO