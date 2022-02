Northern Illinois and northwest Indiana could see a mixed bag of precipitation in the coming days as the possibility of rain, sleet and thunderstorms hovers over the region. According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain and sleet are possible along the state line with Illinois and in Wisconsin, where a winter weather advisory was set to begin at 5 p.m. Monday. Up to one-quarter inch of ice accumulation could occur during the storm, potentially leading to power outages and tree damage there.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO