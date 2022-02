Seven people were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago. An 18-year-old man was shot in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. About 6:30 p.m., he was walking in the 2500 block of West Augusta Boulevard, when someone in a passing white vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the arm and back, and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO