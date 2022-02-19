Dickson residents planning clean-up 2 months after devastating tornado

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents on Murrell Road in Dickson are still picking up the pieces of their homes two months after a devastating tornado.

The high-speed winds swept several homes off their foundations, including Anastasia Bakhareva’s.

“I watched as the walls were actually crumbling and it was pretty awful,” Bakhareva said

Bakhareva’s family had just moved into the home on Murrell Road three weeks before the storm ripped it to shreds. On Friday, she raked up the remains of her home and belongings scattered in her front yard while speaking with News 2.

“The worst part is I guess that coming here is pretty depressing. So, I guess when you see someone else’s stuff, like that it doesn’t bother you as much as coming and seeing debris and things,” Bakhareva said. “You almost think, how will this ever get better?”

Across the street from Bakhareva, the storm also blew another home off its foundation. It belonged to Peggy Artis for 20 years.

“It looks a little better, but as you can see there is a lot still of debris back here and a lot of brush still to be burned,” Artis said.

Before Artis, Bakhareva and other residents can rebuild, they say they need all the debris and garbage removed. There are thousands of items like toys, kitchen utensils and clothes embedded in the ground and wrapped up in tree branches.

“We’re just asking that our community would come out and help us to get Murrell Road back where we can come back home again,” Artis said. “So that the residents here will not have to drive down this road and see this destruction just day in and day out.”

This weekend, Artis is asking volunteers to bring their hands, rakes and chainsaws to clear the Murrell Road mess and help begin the healing process for so many families displaced by the damage.

“With the help of our community hopefully we can get this cleaned up so that we’re able to come back home,” Artis said.

If you would like to help neighbors clean up, you can meet in the 200 block of Murrell Road on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be an addition clean-up on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm.

