ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

David Wise Wins Freeski Halfpipe Silver, Alex Ferreira Takes Bronze

By Eric Mullin
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Wise wasn't able to pull off a historic three-peat in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe event, but he still made the podium. Wise, the two-time defending Olympic champion, finished second in the halfpipe final on Friday night. He was joined on the podium by reigning silver medalist and fellow American...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Five Olympians Who Are Retiring After the 2022 Beijing Games

For every new wave of teenage phenoms we saw these past two weeks in Beijing, there’s a group of seasoned veterans for whom these Olympics will be the final curtain call of their careers. Several athletes announced ahead of the Games that they intended for Beijing to be their...
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Team USA's Biggest Disappointments at the 2022 Winter Olympics

With lofty expectations, comes occasional disappointment. And the predictions for Team USA’s triumph left quite a bit of pressure on the athletes going into competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. As a result, performances resulted in medal-winning performances and world-record breaking moments and, other times, ended in utter failure.
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Meyers Taylor, Freidrich Headline Historic Bobsled Runs at 2022 Olympics

The Yanqing National Sliding Centre has closed its doors on a jam-packed Olympic season. For the first time since 1998, Jamaica entered a four-man team. Several of the sports' greats went out on top, winning medals amid rumors that they might be retiring before 2026. Germany led all countries with...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Porteous
Person
Alex Ferreira
Person
Aaron Blunck
NBC Miami

Great Britain Women's Curling Wins Second Gold at Winter Olympics

The Great Britain women’s curling team dominated Japan to capture its second Olympic gold medal at the Winter Olympics. The Brits defeated Japan 10-3 at the National Aquatics Center on Sunday, led by Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith. Great Britain stormed out with...
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Here Are the New Events Coming Your Way at the 2026 Olympics

Every year we see a myriad of events held at the Olympic Games, whether the Games be in the summer or the winter. From beach volleyball to luge to swimming to biathlon, many sports featured in the Olympics have stood the test of time and will continue to excel through each Olympics.
SPORTS
NBC Miami

US Olympic Athletes Achieved These Historic Firsts at the 2022 Games

This year’s Winter Olympic Games have been a whirlwind for a plethora of reasons. There were numerous pressing challenges, but also captivating moments that sparked viewership across the world. Norway broke the record for the most gold medals won at a single Olympic Games and Slovakia clinched their first...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Skiing#Winter Olympics#Americans#Usa Network Peacocktv
NBC Miami

Watch Team USA Enter Beijing National Stadium for Closing Ceremony

The 2022 Winter Olympics concluded at the Beijing National Stadium on Sunday, and plenty of American stars were in attendance. Team USA, along with all other nations, marched into the Bird's Nest as "Ode to Joy" played over the speakers. U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor served as the flag bearer,...
NBC Miami

Biggest Upsets of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

There’s no bigger stage than the quadrennial Olympics. Everyone enters the Games knowing who’s supposed to win each event, but each start is an opportunity for an upset. Here are a few of the events at the 2022 Games that left some athletes jubilant and others in disbelief...
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Austria Wins Gold in Mixed Team Parallel, US Narrowly Misses Podium

Austria claimed gold in the second-ever mixed team parallel event, beating Germany in a 2-2 tiebreaker. Norway beat the U.S. to claim its second-straight bronze medal. Lena Duerr put Germany out front in the first matchup, but Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner responded to tie things up at one win apiece. Austria would extend their lead to 2-1 after German skier Emma Aicher crashed halfway down the course. In the final run, Alexander Schmid delivered the needed victory, but unfortunately for the Germans it was too little, too late as Austria won the tiebreaker by .19 seconds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC Miami

Vincent Zhou Makes Return to Ice in Exhibition Gala

Vincent Zhou made his return to the Olympic ice in the figure skating exhibition gala on Saturday night. The American figure skater opened the event by skating to Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times." Zhou was forced to withdraw from the men's individual event after testing positive for COVID-19. Fellow...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
New Zealand
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Miami

Record-Breaking Triumphs, Heart-Breaking Failures Highlight Winter Olympics

The Olympic flame burns no more. It was extinguished for the second time in roughly six months on Sunday, marking the official end of the 2022 Winter Games and concluding what was an unprecedented Olympic cycle. Like the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo – the Closing Ceremony for which was...
SPORTS
NBC Miami

2022 Olympic Biathlon in Review: Boe Lives Up to Billing

Norwegian biathletes accelerate Olympic gold tally to 15. Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway did not disappoint at the 2022 Winter Olympics. He guided Norway to a total of 14 medals in biathlon and earned his final gold in the 15km mass start. His mass start medal marked the 15th gold for Norway, the most gold medals a nation has ever won at a single Olympics. His compatriot Marte Olsbu Roeiseland also aided in Norway’s record breaking medal tally and won five medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, three of them gold. Roeiseland was the first woman to win five medals at a single Olympics in biathlon. She held off competitors like Hanna and Elivira Oeberg who currently dominate Sweden's biathlon landscape, securing three medals for the Swedes in the women’s relay, 10km pursuit and 7.5km sprint.
SPORTS
NBC Miami

WATCH: Nathan Chen Backflips His Way Through Final Olympic Performance in 2022

The figure skating portion of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games came to a close on Saturday evening with Beijing’s Exhibition Gala. The event showcases the 18 athletes who medaled in the sport throughout the three-week contest and provides one last performance for these decorated athletes to excel in their craft.
SPORTS
NBC Miami

2022 Winter Olympics Conclude With Extinguishing of the Olympic Flame

As the Olympic Flame extinguished at the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony, it marked the conclusion of another Olympic competition. Athletes said goodbye to the Beijing Games Sunday morning as the closing ceremony ended with a grand finale of song and spectacle. First was a nod to the two-time host...
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Athletes Enter Closing Ceremony to ‘Ode to Joy,' Surrounded By Zodiac Skates

Sixteen days after the 2022 Winter Olympics began with the opening ceremony, the Games officially conclude with the closing ceremony held in the same place. The Beijing National Stadium, or Bird's Nest, has now opened and closed two Olympics after doing the same in 2008. During Sunday's closing ceremony, athletes...
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Olympics Closing Ceremony Reverberates Themes of 2022 Opening Ceremony

The 2022 Winter Olympics kicked off with an opening ceremony on Feb. 4 that took place in the “Bird’s Nest” -- Beijing National Stadium -- that was first built for the 2008 Summer Games. The 2022 opening ceremony was a wintery snowflake-themed show that emphasized youth and...
SPORTS
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy