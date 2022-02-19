David Wise Wins Freeski Halfpipe Silver, Alex Ferreira Takes Bronze

Norwegian biathletes accelerate Olympic gold tally to 15. Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway did not disappoint at the 2022 Winter Olympics. He guided Norway to a total of 14 medals in biathlon and earned his final gold in the 15km mass start. His mass start medal marked the 15th gold for Norway, the most gold medals a nation has ever won at a single Olympics. His compatriot Marte Olsbu Roeiseland also aided in Norway’s record breaking medal tally and won five medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, three of them gold. Roeiseland was the first woman to win five medals at a single Olympics in biathlon. She held off competitors like Hanna and Elivira Oeberg who currently dominate Sweden's biathlon landscape, securing three medals for the Swedes in the women’s relay, 10km pursuit and 7.5km sprint.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO