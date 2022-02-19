Waterford boys take the rematch with New London, 59-48

New London — Barely a week had passed since the last meeting between these two teams, a New London victory, and now the rematch was at New London's storied John T. Conway Gymnasium and Waterford coach Bill Bassett had a message for his players.

"I told my guys, as long as I've been coaching, nobody comes into Conway and wins without blood, sweat and tears," Bassett said. "It is an absolute battle. New London is — great years, bad years, whatever — they've beaten everybody lately. They're hot as the sun and we had to play our perfect game.

"I had a game plan for our guys. They executed it great and they won a hard game. Like, that's a tough New London team."

Waterford's perfect game resulted in a 59-48 victory over New London, which recently wrapped up the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I title.

Waterford (15-5) — which lost to the Whalers 49-40 on Feb. 8, with New London getting 16 points from Da'Shaun Phillips and 15 from fellow freshman Savahn Warren — used a team effort this time for the victory, with three players in double figures scoring and three with 10-or-more rebounds.

The Lancers' defense held New London (12-7) to just 28 points after three quarters, leading 36-28, then survived a 17-point outburst from Warren in the fourth quarter that brought the Whalers momentarily back within striking distance.

Waterford led 51-37 on a jump shot by Logan Peabody and a free throw by Sean O'Connell before Warren went on a seven-point run of his own to pull New London to 51-44 with 1 minute, 22 seconds left.

Despite being pressured by New London, Waterford retained its poise to finish out the win.

O'Connell had 16 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and three steals, Nolan Gollsneider 13 points and Peabody 10 points. Juan Morel, the 6-foot-7 sophomore who missed the previous game with New London due to illness, had 15 rebounds and two blocked shots and Jordan Elci had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Warren had 17 points, Rhodia Perry 14 and Phillips 13 for New London, including 3-pointers by Perry to beat the buzzer at the end of the first and second quarters, much like his game-winning heave from two nights ago to clinch the ECC title with an overtime win over Norwich Free Academy.

"Last time we played them, they really came out strong," O'Connell said of the rematch with New London. "We really had to shut that down, especially on the rebounding part of it. Especially because it was literally just like a week later, we wanted to get them back."

Both teams have one regular-season game remaining before beginning play in the ECC Division I tournament next week that promises to provide plenty of excitement with the talent-laden teams in the league's top two divisions pairing off over the course of a week and culminating at Mohegan Sun Arena.

"One hundred percent, we're ready to take on anything," Morel said. "Just beating New London really set the tone for the rest of the season and playoffs and ECC tournament. We're just excited for the rest of the season."

"This was like a playoff test," Bassett added. "Are we ready for a one-game playoff situation and playing at Conway gym, a great crowd, a fantastic team? We were ready and this was a good test kind of going forward."

