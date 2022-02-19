NFA boys end regular season with solid 80-70 win over Ledyard

Ledyard´s Albert Franck (0) fights to keep control of the ball as NFA's Austin Cannon defends during Friday's game in Norwich where the Wildcats beat the Colonels 80-70. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Norwich — It was a few minutes after the game Friday night when someone approached Norwich Free Academy senior Tyrone Cummings with a statement:

"Sometimes, I wonder how you guys ever lose," the person said, alluding to NFA's occasional dominance.

"Me, too," Cummings said with a grin. "When we get it going, I don't think anybody in the state can mess with us."

They got it going most of the night Friday, celebrating Senior Night with an 80-70 win over Ledyard. NFA will be the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Eastern Connecticut Conference Tournament and will play at home Thursday vs. No. 6 East Lyme.

The Wildcats completed a perfectly good 16-3 regular season. Or so it would seem.

"I think in a lot of places, 16-3 would be a very good record," NFA coach Dave Cornish said. "But when I think of the games we lost and how we lost them, I mean, we could be 19-0. So 16-3 leaves a bit of a sour taste.

"But these guys did hang in there this season."

NFA hopes to get guard Tony Williams back in time for the postseason. Williams hurt his knee last month at St. Bernard.

Cummings led NFA with 26 points and Naz Rembert had 20. The Wildcats used a 14-3 run to open the second quarter and never trailed.

"Sometimes, we stop taking care of the ball," Cummings said, "and that messes with us."

Cornish: "When we don't move the ball is when we get in trouble. We start the 'I need to get mine' thing. We have a lot of good players here. But to win, you need your teammates. When we get it going, we're scary."

NFA finished second to New London in Division I of the ECC. The two teams would potentially meet again next Saturday in the semifinals at Waterford.

Caden Whipple led the Colonels (12-8) with 23 points and Ryan Outlow had 12.

Ledyard will open the ECC quarterfinals at No. 4 Waterford on Thursday. The Lancers swept the regular season series, winning at Mohegan Sun in December and at the Francis X. Sweeney Fieldhouse earlier this month.

