Stanhope, NJ

Parsippanny Hills holds off Lenape Valley - Girls basketball recap

By Bakari Tice
 3 days ago
Julianna O’Dowd led the way with 10 points as Parsippanny Hills defeated Lenape Valley 51-41 in Stanhope. Parsippanny Hills (9-12) led 25-15 at the half after a 20-8...

NJ.com

