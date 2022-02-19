Parsippanny Hills holds off Lenape Valley - Girls basketball recap
Julianna O’Dowd led the way with 10 points as Parsippanny Hills defeated Lenape Valley 51-41 in Stanhope. Parsippanny Hills (9-12) led 25-15 at the half after a 20-8...www.nj.com
Julianna O’Dowd led the way with 10 points as Parsippanny Hills defeated Lenape Valley 51-41 in Stanhope. Parsippanny Hills (9-12) led 25-15 at the half after a 20-8...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0