Parsippanny Hills holds off Lenape Valley - Girls basketball recap

Thomas Tighe logged 11 points, four rebounds and two assists for Belvidere in its 61-40 victory against Warren Tech in Washington. RJ Auriemma added to the win with eight points, seven boards and five assists while Pete Discafani managed eight points, three assists and one rebound for Belvidere (6-16). Jonah...

BELVIDERE, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO