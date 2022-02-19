Aston Walter Joins Tennessee Staff as Assistant Running Backs Coach

Following the conclusion of Tennessee's 2021 season, Senior Offensive Analyst Matt Merritt left Tennessee to take an on-field role at Georgia Southern as the running backs coach.

While Merritt's title was senior analyst, he worked hand-in-hand with Jerry Mack, serving as the assistant running back coach. His departure left a void for the Vols to fill, and they have now done so by bringing in Aston Walter from Vanderbilt, where he served as a graduate assistant working primarily with the offense.

Mack and Walter have a relationship that dates back to time spent together at Rice, where Mack served as Walter's offensive coordinator for three seasons.

During their time together, Walter was a standout on the Owls' offense, especially during 2019 when he rushed for 771 yards and eight touchdowns.

Mack already brought national ties to Tennessee with extensive relationships in North Carolina, Texas, and Mississippi, and Walter being from the Lone Star state should only boost the Vols' efforts in the fertile recruiting ground.

Earlier this week, Mack and Walter extended an offer to a fast-rising 2024 prospect from Meridian (Miss.), although Walter has been on the job since earlier in the month.