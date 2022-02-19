ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Walter Joins Tennessee Staff as Assistant Running Backs Coach

By Matt Ray
 3 days ago

Following the conclusion of Tennessee's 2021 season, Senior Offensive Analyst Matt Merritt left Tennessee to take an on-field role at Georgia Southern as the running backs coach.

While Merritt's title was senior analyst, he worked hand-in-hand with Jerry Mack, serving as the assistant running back coach. His departure left a void for the Vols to fill, and they have now done so by bringing in Aston Walter from Vanderbilt, where he served as a graduate assistant working primarily with the offense.

Mack and Walter have a relationship that dates back to time spent together at Rice, where Mack served as Walter's offensive coordinator for three seasons.

During their time together, Walter was a standout on the Owls' offense, especially during 2019 when he rushed for 771 yards and eight touchdowns.

Mack already brought national ties to Tennessee with extensive relationships in North Carolina, Texas, and Mississippi, and Walter being from the Lone Star state should only boost the Vols' efforts in the fertile recruiting ground.

Earlier this week, Mack and Walter extended an offer to a fast-rising 2024 prospect from Meridian (Miss.), although Walter has been on the job since earlier in the month.

Former Vol Alvin Kamara Arrested Following Pro Bowl

Former Tennessee Volunteer and current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday afternoon following the NFL Pro Bowl. Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in 'substantial bodily harm' according to a report from LVMPD. (See below) As the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Watch: Rick Barnes Reacts to Foul Calls, Discusses Impact Foul Trouble Has on Team's Offensive Flow

FAYETTEVILLE, AK.– Tennessee Vols head coach Rick Barnes met with the Tennessee media over Zoom following the Vols' 58-48 loss against Arkansas on Saturday evening. In the loss, the Vols dealt with several questionable calls, mostly charge calls, that resulted in Kennedy Chandler, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James each having four fouls with several minutes remaining in the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
