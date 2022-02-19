Catalyst Energy unveils new fracturing fleet

TIM S.p.A. has resolved the board stalemate and elected a new experienced CEO. A few months ago, I wrote an article about TIM S.p.A. (OTCPK:TIIAY), right after the public non-binding offer by the American fund KKR to take the Italian company off the stock market, which led to a rally in the stock. I expressed doubts about the viability of this offer and, more generally, about the risks to which TIM shareholders were exposed in the short-term, given the confused situation on the company's board. The incumbent Chief Executive Officer, Mr. L. Gubitosi, had resigned but had not yet left the Board, making the election of new leadership longer and more complicated. In addition, the strategic plan that Gubitosi had been following since then, had to be completely revised and eventually discarded by the new CEO: not an ideal situation.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO