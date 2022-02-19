ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Catalyst Energy unveils new fracturing fleet

By Mella McEwen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Permian Basin operators begin to ramp up drilling activity, they will be calling for more and more completion crews. As they do, one Midland company plans to answer the call with a new fracturing fleet that the founders believe can transform the industry. “The process of fracturing is...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

TIM Group S.p.A: New CEO And New Plan Are Possible Catalysts

TIM S.p.A. has resolved the board stalemate and elected a new experienced CEO. A few months ago, I wrote an article about TIM S.p.A. (OTCPK:TIIAY), right after the public non-binding offer by the American fund KKR to take the Italian company off the stock market, which led to a rally in the stock. I expressed doubts about the viability of this offer and, more generally, about the risks to which TIM shareholders were exposed in the short-term, given the confused situation on the company's board. The incumbent Chief Executive Officer, Mr. L. Gubitosi, had resigned but had not yet left the Board, making the election of new leadership longer and more complicated. In addition, the strategic plan that Gubitosi had been following since then, had to be completely revised and eventually discarded by the new CEO: not an ideal situation.
BUSINESS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New partnership to bring autonomous trucking to Texas

One of the world's largest logistics platforms, C.H. Robinson, and autonomous driving technology company Waymo plan to run multiple tests in the Dallas-Houston transportation lane to develop and expand autonomous driving technology across the freight industry, according to a recent press release. The partnership begins to address business challenges posed...
DALLAS, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Texas emerges as solar’s next frontier as power demand dooms

(Bloomberg) -- An economic boom in Texas—fueled by people and corporate giants relocating to America’s oil and gas hub—is sparking a surge in solar projects in the state. A record amount of solar capacity is planned for the Lone Star State one year after a deadly winter...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Midland, TX
Industry
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Business
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Report: Midland’s total debt payments top $811 million

The city of Midland’s total debt payments increased by nearly $45 million at the end of fiscal year 2021, pushing the total debt payments for Midland’s five taxing entities to its highest total since 2014, according to the Texas Bond Review Board. The TBRB reported on its website...
MIDLAND, TX
moneytalksnews.com

Another Cable Company Will Hike Prices in 2022

Long before widespread inflation rattled U.S. consumers, cable companies were regularly hiking prices on subscribers. Now, Spectrum has become the latest provider to announce a fee increase. On March 18, Spectrum, a service of Charter Communications, will raise both monthly broadcast TV fees (by $3) and equipment fees (by $1),...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy