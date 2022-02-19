ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penwell, TX

Nacero inks deal for wind power for Penwell gasoline manufacturing facility

By Mella McEwen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago
Nacero Inc. is planning to not only produce lower-carbon gasoline from natural gas but be a net-zero operator when it opens its $7 billion facility at Penwell.

The Houston-based company had announced last April it has chosen a 2,600-acre site at Penwell for the new facility that will not only make gasoline from natural gas but be the first in the world to do so with carbon capture and sequestration.

“It’s important to note that Nacero’s facility is not a refinery; it is a low- and net-zero manufacturing facility. It will draw power from a solar power plant that will complement a wind power supply,” a Nacero spokesman told the Reporter-Telegram by email. “It will employ carbon capture and renewable natural gas (biogas) to reduce the lifecycle carbon footprint of its fuels and facility to net zero.”

Nacero announced this week a long-term power purchase agreement with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources for renewable wind power for the facility. Under the agreement, NextEra Energy Resources’ Texas wind power operations will provide Nacero with nearly 20 billion kilowatt hours of green electricity over 20 years, beginning in 2025. This will complement Nacero’s planned 200-megawatt on-site solar photovoltaic power plant and ensure the facility is powered by 100 percent renewable electricity.

The spokesman said the project is on track to break ground in the first half of the year. Late last November, the company received an air quality permit from the State of Texas, which the spokesman said means the company successfully demonstrated to regulators the facility will comply with all rules and standards.

The facility will be built in two phases. In the first phase, the facility will produce 70,000 barrels per day of gasoline component – ready for blending – and is expected to start operations in 2025. The second phase, which will expand that capacity to 100,000 barrels per day, will come online two to three years later. The facility will also include a visitors’ center with interactive educational displays.

At the peak of construction, the facility will employ 3,500 skilled workers and when fully operational employ 350 full-time operators and maintenance personnel in three shifts with a forecast annual salary of approximately $85,000 per person.

Once fully operational, the facility will have the capacity to meet the needs of 4 million drivers in Texas and the Southwest. The Nacero spokesman said the gasoline will be sold at market price.

