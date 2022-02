Tennessee opened its 2022 season Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols defeated Georgia Southern, 9-0, opening Tony Vitello’s fifth season as Tennessee’s head coach.

Friday’s game is the first of a three-game series. Saturday and Sunday’s contests will begin at 1 p.m. EST.

All games will be televised by SEC Network+.

Below is opening day postgame social media buzz of Tennessee’s win against Georgia Southern.

