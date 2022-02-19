ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Grand jury recommends improvements to county fire department’s aging facilities

By Jose Franco
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An analysis of the Kern County Fire Department’s operations by the county grand jury finds that many of the department’s facilities are due for replacement.

The grand jury said that within the next 12 months, the fire department needs to develop a plan to repair or replace all of its stations that are 50 years or older. The grand jury also said the department needs to install smoke detectors and replace equipment in station kitchens over the next two years.

Many other suggestions for improvements were included in the report, including the replacement of one of the department’s helicopters.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors will have to decide how to fund the recommended improvements.

Fourth officer-involved shooting in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An officer involved shooting this weekend leaves a father dead in South Bakersfield. The man shot and killed by two BPD officers Saturday night was 41-year-old Alexandro Rosales. Neighbors 17News spoke to said they can’t believe what happened. Two Bakersfield Police officers fatally shot Alexandro Rosales at his home on Dayton […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield City Council to hold meeting on ward redistricting on Feb. 23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council will hold a third public hearing on ward redistricting next Wednesday at its chambers. Officials say the city council is set to receive a report on the redistricting process involving ward boundaries and will reserve 30 minutes for public comments. Those interested are encouraged to attend and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield City School District receives award for equity work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District announced it has received the silver award in the 2022 Magna Awards Program for equity work. The award honors districts for programs that break down barriers to achievement. The district says the award recognizes BCSD’s “enormous efforts of school leaders during the pandemic to continue to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Porterville honors fallen firefighters with a dedicated monument

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s been two years since the city of Porterville lost two firefighters while battling a fire at Porterville Library. On Friday, to honor the sacrifices of Captain Ray Figueroa, and Firefighter Patrick Jones, the city unveiled a new flag pole and a monument outside the Fire Department Headquarters. “I miss him. […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Overturned big rig on northbound I5 near Grapevine Road prompts longterm closure

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated what was spilled. The overturned big rig spilled bottles of coffee creamer. This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released. FORT TEJON, Calif.(KGET) — Update (Feb. 22, 6:30 a.m.) As of Tuesday morning, the number one and two lanes are […]
TRAFFIC
