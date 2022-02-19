ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey officers’ treatment of Black teen sparks national outrage: ‘There’s been nothing’

By Jay Dow
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It took less than a week for a Somerset County mall fight between two feuding teenage boys to become national news; not because of what they were fighting over, but because of how two police officers chose to end it. Their decision to handcuff just one of the teens, Z’Kye Husain, who is Black, sparked allegations of racially unequal treatment.

“The cops come, and the male officer puts his knee in my back and starts handcuffing me,” 14-year-old Z’Kye said.

The teen and his mother, Ebone, spoke to NewsNation on Friday.

“I haven’t heard an explanation,” Ebone said. “I haven’t heard from them at all. There’s been nothing. They said it was basic procedure … but basic procedure for who? Just the Black kid?”

Z’Kye and his mother were also joined by their newly retained attorney, Benjamin Crump. He said he believes the teen was falsely detained in a direct violation of his Fourth Amendment rights.

“We will look at taking legal action to make sure that there’s accountability — and that this isn’t swept under the rug. We think it’s that serious,” Crump said. “If they sweep this under the rug, what happens next time when there are not cameras around?”

What Z’Kye describes aligns with an interview PIX11 News did with the other teen involved with the fight, 15-year-old Joey Franco.

Franco, a white-passing Latino, said he “knew there was gonna be problems” when he saw the female officer appear to put her knee on Z’Kye’s neck.

“I knew it was wrong,” Franco told PIX11 News. “She said stay put … I didn’t understand why, if I’m being honest. I even offered to get handcuffed as well.”

The incident is under local, county and state investigation. In fact, the New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office issued a memo to all county prosecutors reminding them of the policies against racial profiling.

“The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability within the Attorney General’s Office is working closely with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, which is conducting this investigation,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement to PIX11 News. “The SCPO will follow the Attorney General’s Office’s strict guidelines and procedures for investigating possible misconduct, and to ensure transparency and accountability.”

Comments / 70

? What???
3d ago

Race baiting article….. “ White” kid was Hispanic and complied with the police….”black” kid fought with the police……. Stop making it racial….. Only a real RACIST would do that!

Reply(5)
14
Jus Lyn
3d ago

HOW about outrage over the the upbringing of these aggressive kids!! The " black" kid did NOT quiet down. !! therefore, his parents did NOT teach him Respect for Police Officers!! He fought the Officer! The " white" kid KNEW enough to quiet down SO he sat on a chair!! STOP the " black kid abuse" hype and teach your kids RESPECT!

Reply(1)
9
Scotty 2hottie
3d ago

The black should've compiled, but just like 99% of them don't the black kid got what he deserved!

Reply(21)
13
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Federal agents crack down on ghost guns in NY; take an exclusive inside look at the ATF gun vault in Manhattan

Ghost guns are dangerous weapons that can be assembled from home. According to federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, criminals are using them more because they don’t have serial numbers and they’re hard to trace. “It’s tougher for us to find out where they came from,” Daryl McCormick, NY’s assistant […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Shootout in the Bronx leaves 1 injured; police seek gunmen

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A shootout between three people on a Bronx street left a 26-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said on Tuesday. The shooting happened on Friday just before 4 a.m. near West 170th Street and Edward L Grant Highway in Highbridge. A fight broke out among a group […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Body of man missing from NJ nursing home found along Route 80

PARSIPPANY, NJ (PIX11) — A 79-year-old man’s body was found along Route 80 after he went missing from a New Jersey nursing home. John Eschenbach was reported missing from the Care One Nursing Home on Mazdabrook Road on Friday night around 10:30 p.m., officials said. A search was launched by several agencies. Eschenbach’s body was […]
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
PIX11

The Missing: Mystery letter could hold clue in Brooklyn woman’s 2015 disappearance

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Victoria Boomer-Harris was shocked when she received a mysterious letter addressed to her Sheepshead Bay apartment on Batchelder Street in the fall of 2021. The letter writer, using a Bronx return address, claimed to have information about the disappearance of Boomer-Harris’ daughter, Aliyah, in August of 2015. “Everybody in that […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman attacked on No. 4 train; 7th subway assault in 48 hours: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was attacked while aboard a southbound No. 4 train early Monday, police said. Around 2:10 a.m., a 30-year-old woman got into an argument with a man. Things escalated when the unidentified man hit her with some sort of object, according to the police. The woman got off at […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

80-year-old woman’s belongings vanish during visit from Brooklyn rehabilitation facility to doctor’s office

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Mitchell Harper reached out to PIX11 News after his 80-year-old mother’s personal items vanished.  Helen Harper is a patient at Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, recovering after fracturing her leg.  On Jan. 21, Helen Harper went to a doctor’s appointment with a specialist; a medical transport service picked up Harper and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man steals car with child inside near Harlem grocery store: police

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stole a car with a child inside in front of a Harlem grocery store, police said Tuesday. The father went inside a City Fresh Market along Third Avenue near East 121st Street Sunday night and left his car running with his 11-year-old son in the front passenger seat, authorities […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in fatal shooting of NY college student

POTSDAM, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a music education student at the State University of New York in Potsdam campus died from gunshot wounds in an apparent isolated incident. New York State Police charged Michael J. Snow, a 31-year-old New York man, with second-degree murder Saturday. Potsdam police responded to a report of an unconscious […]
POTSDAM, NY
PIX11

13-year-old LI boy missing for nearly a week: police

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. (PIX11) — Authorities have been searching for a Hempstead boy who has been missing for almost a week, police said Sunday. Jamell Harris, 13, was last seen at his Terrace Avenue residence, according to detectives. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday and his disappearance was reported to police 5 p.m. […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

Woman assaulted on L train after subway safety plan rolls out

STUYVESANT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked a woman aboard an L train in Stuyvesant, Manhattan Monday night after attempting to steal her cellphone, police said Tuesday. When the woman fought off the man, he pushed her into a handrail and fled the scene, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman was injured […]
STUYVESANT, NY
PIX11

Hit-and-run crash leaves LI man with severed leg

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver left a Long Island man seriously injured over the weekend, police said. The 65-year-old victim was struck along 237th Street near Linden Boulevard Sunday night, according to authorities.  The man’s leg was severed, police said. Authorities described his condition as critical but stable. The driver will be […]
VALLEY STREAM, NY
PIX11

Fire rages at Bronx house; at least 1 injured

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — More than 100 firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a two-story house along East 196th Street near Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx on Monday. A call reporting the fire was received at 1:07 p.m. At least one person suffered minor injuries, fire officials said. The flames and smoke […]
BRONX, NY
