This week’s Bracketology report comes after the NCAA’s Selection Committee released its Top 16 seeds on Saturday, adding some clarity to the process. There may not be a more valuable exercise for bracketologists than the NCAA’s annual Top 16 seed reveal, which shares who the top teams in the field would be if the season ended in mid-February. This year’s edition not only laid out the Top 4 lines on the bracket but also shared some valuable insights into the thinking of the selection committee, which does lend a lot of value to those projecting the field.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 48 MINUTES AGO