The Government has announced annual renewable energy auctions to boost the rollout of clean power sources such as offshore wind.Auctions in the “contracts for difference” (CfD) scheme which supports the development of wind and solar farms will change from one every two years to every year from March 2023, officials said.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the move to increase the frequency of auctions for clean power would reduce the UK’s exposure to expensive gas prices set by international markets.The auctions see companies bidding for funding that gives them a guaranteed price for the power they will produce from low-carbon technologies,...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO