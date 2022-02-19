ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Catalyst Energy unveils new fracturing fleet

By Mella McEwen
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Permian Basin operators begin to ramp up drilling activity, they will be calling for more and more completion crews. As they do, one Midland company plans to answer the call with a new fracturing fleet that the founders believe can transform the industry. “The process of fracturing is...

www.mysanantonio.com

Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs unveils a clean energy ETF

Goldman Sachs unveiled the Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) on Thursday, the latest ESG-focused investment vehicle to hit the market. This one centers on businesses that have a significant impact on energy decarbonization through clean power, solar energy, wind energy, energy storage, hydrogen energy, energy digitalization, bioenergy and other areas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

TIM Group S.p.A: New CEO And New Plan Are Possible Catalysts

TIM S.p.A. has resolved the board stalemate and elected a new experienced CEO. A few months ago, I wrote an article about TIM S.p.A. (OTCPK:TIIAY), right after the public non-binding offer by the American fund KKR to take the Italian company off the stock market, which led to a rally in the stock. I expressed doubts about the viability of this offer and, more generally, about the risks to which TIM shareholders were exposed in the short-term, given the confused situation on the company's board. The incumbent Chief Executive Officer, Mr. L. Gubitosi, had resigned but had not yet left the Board, making the election of new leadership longer and more complicated. In addition, the strategic plan that Gubitosi had been following since then, had to be completely revised and eventually discarded by the new CEO: not an ideal situation.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Bally's: The New Ecosystem Is A Growth Catalyst

Bally's is currently building a solid ecosystem that will provide a moat in the future. This new ecosystem has the potential to accelerate revenue growth and increase profitability. Investment Thesis. Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) went public in March 2019, which makes it a relatively recent IPO. The stock was hit hard...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Vertex Energy unveils supply deal for planned Mobile refinery

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) +8.8% pre-market after announcing a five-year product supply agreement with California-based Idemitsu Apollo Renewable for 100% of renewable diesel produced at the planned Mobile refinery. At current commodity and credits values, Vertex says it expects $6B in revenues over the length of the agreement. The agreement is...
MOBILE, AL
MySanAntonio

Texas emerges as solar’s next frontier as power demand dooms

(Bloomberg) -- An economic boom in Texas—fueled by people and corporate giants relocating to America’s oil and gas hub—is sparking a surge in solar projects in the state. A record amount of solar capacity is planned for the Lone Star State one year after a deadly winter...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Franchise Trends That Make 2022 the Year of Opportunity

Last year saw one of the best comebacks the United States has ever seen. Across the country, people had more cash in their pockets, more investments in the stock market and more confidence in a continued recovery for their businesses than we have seen in years, perhaps decades. With the...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Standard Motor Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) _ Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $18.7 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Donnelley Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Macquarie: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (MIC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.5 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 5 cents per share. The investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Colony Credit: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $81 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 27 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

U.S. businesses get ready for long inflation

As U.S. businesses and consumers weather the highest inflation in four decades, some firms are already betting those cost increases will be around for longer than many economists are predicting. At agricultural-equipment parts maker HCC, President Brian Nelson is planning for two to three years of higher costs. This year,...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Expeditors International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $452.8 million. The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2.66 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Lucid is recalling about 200 high-end EV sedans due to a safety defect

Lucid, a maker of luxury electric vehicles, is recalling about 200 cars due to a safety defect that could increase the likelihood of collisions. A piece on the Lucid Air's front strut dampers may have been installed incorrectly due to an error by a supplier, the company said in an email to customers that was seen by Bloomberg. "This condition may result in a sudden loss of ground clearance, vehicle vibration and front brake line damage, increasing the risk of a crash," Newark, California-based Lucid told customers.
CARS
MySanAntonio

Auction opens up offshore wind rush off New York, New Jersey

When the U.S. last auctioned big plots of ocean to companies that wanted to build offshore wind farms a few years ago, it raked in a then-record-setting haul of $405 million. That's set to be obliterated tomorrow, when two dozen companies compete to bid on lease areas off the coasts of New York and New Jersey as the scramble to erect wind turbines all along the U.S. coast and decarbonize the nation's electric grid heats up.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
moneytalksnews.com

Another Cable Company Will Hike Prices in 2022

Long before widespread inflation rattled U.S. consumers, cable companies were regularly hiking prices on subscribers. Now, Spectrum has become the latest provider to announce a fee increase. On March 18, Spectrum, a service of Charter Communications, will raise both monthly broadcast TV fees (by $3) and equipment fees (by $1),...
BUSINESS

