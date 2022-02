MINNEAPOLIS -- A timeline of key events beginning with George Floyd's arrest on May 25, 2020, by four police officers in Minneapolis:. May 25, 2020 - Minneapolis police officers respond to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a possible counterfeit $20 bill being used at a corner grocery and encounter a Black man, later identified as George Floyd, who struggles and ends up handcuffed and facedown on the ground. Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee into Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while bystanders shout at him to stop. Video shows Floyd repeatedly crying 'œI can't breathe' before going limp. He's pronounced dead at a hospital.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO