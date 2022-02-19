Order of Inca Parade kicks off second weekend of Mardi Gras parades in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Order of Inca parade rolled through Downtown Mobile kicking off the second weekend of parades in the Port City.

This year’s theme was Inca Hits Broadway. 13 floats by the Royal Artists and three more rented from the Conde Cavaliers rolled, making 16 floats in total!

This parade rolled down Route A. Here’s a little history about The Order of Inca. The organization was formed in 1956, held its first ball in 1957, but did not parade until 1975.

One man who spoke with WKRG News 5 said he came all the way from Colorado for the parade. He said he moved away from Mobile last September but had to come back for the Carnival season!

We asked him if the chilly temperatures make celebrating a little more difficult. Dana Winter asked, “Do you feel the difference with the beads when it is cold versus when it’s warm?” The man responded, “They sting a little more when they hit you. Yes, absolutely, but it’s worth it in the long run right?”

The crowds lining the barriers during the parade certainly agreed with the man! It was another great night of fun complete with plenty of throws. The fun doesn’t stop with this parade! Find more events going on in the Mardi Gras section of our website.

