Mobile, AL

Order of Inca Parade kicks off second weekend of Mardi Gras parades in Downtown Mobile

By Dana Winter
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Order of Inca parade rolled through Downtown Mobile kicking off the second weekend of parades in the Port City.

This year’s theme was Inca Hits Broadway. 13 floats by the Royal Artists and three more rented from the Conde Cavaliers rolled, making 16 floats in total!

Prestigious ‘White House’ band performing in Mobile Mardi Gras parade Friday

This parade rolled down Route A. Here’s a little history about The Order of Inca. The organization was formed in 1956, held its first ball in 1957, but did not parade until 1975.

One man who spoke with WKRG News 5 said he came all the way from Colorado for the parade. He said he moved away from Mobile last September but had to come back for the Carnival season!

We asked him if the chilly temperatures make celebrating a little more difficult. Dana Winter asked, “Do you feel the difference with the beads when it is cold versus when it’s warm?” The man responded, “They sting a little more when they hit you. Yes, absolutely, but it’s worth it in the long run right?”

The crowds lining the barriers during the parade certainly agreed with the man! It was another great night of fun complete with plenty of throws. The fun doesn’t stop with this parade! Find more events going on in the Mardi Gras section of our website.

3 local Bonefish Grills host Blood Drives with OneBlood

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile, Pensacola, and Destin Bonefish Grills will host Blood Drives Save Lives after teaming up with OneBlood. The blood drive will be held Monday afternoon on Feb, 21. OneBlood and Bonefish Grill have teamed up to help fill the need to enhance the health and well-being of others through their work […]
MOBILE, AL
Robertsdale COVID test hours change

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The COVID-19 testing site in Robertsdale is changing its hours for Monday, Feb. 21. The tests at the Robertsdale location will not be between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Rather, the new hours to get tested at this location will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The COVID-19 testing site […]
ROBERTSDALE, AL
Pensacola Beach Lifeguards holding tryouts Saturday

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Officials announced in a press release the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards will be holding tryouts for individuals looking to become a lifeguard. The tryouts will be held on Saturday, Feb 26 at 9:30 a.m. The tryouts will take place at the University of West Florida Aquatic Center. Applicants wishing […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
Pet of the Week: Snow, the Maltese

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — Our Pet of the Week is a 3 to 4-year-old Maltese named Snow. An older couple could not take care of her, so now she is looking for a new home. She is so sweet and absolutely beautiful. When she came in, she was matted and the staff at the Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
Sewer overflow occurs over weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System responded to a Sanitary Sewer Overflow that happened on Friday, Feb 18. The overflow occurred on Meadow Run Court. The overflow spill about 450 gallons of wastewater into Hall Mill Creek. This was a result due to a break on a sewer mainline. MAWSS crews […]
MOBILE, AL
Dozens of dogs rescued from Gulf Breeze home

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Animal Services is in the process of rescuing dozens of dogs from a home in Gulf Breeze. A press release from Santa Rosa County Animal Services says its shelter “is in the process of performing intake on more than 70 additional dogs from a special case […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to RSA tower fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded this morning to the Retirment Systems of Alabama Battle House Tower, also known as the RSA tower downtown Mobile. The fire was small according to MFRD located within an IT room on the twentieth floor. MFRD says the tower was partially evacuated and that the fire was […]
MOBILE, AL
BHM Trailblazer: Mobile-native Vivian Malone Jones, the first Black graduate of the University of Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is honoring trailblazers throughout the month for Black History Month. News 5 recognizes the first Black person to graduate from the University of Alabama, Mobile-native Vivian Malone Jones.  She graduated from the university in 1965, after becoming one of the first two Black students to enroll two years […]
MOBILE, AL
Mobile County Health announces Dr. Eichold II retirement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department has announced Dr. Bernard Eichold II will retire from the Health Officer position. Mobile County Health Department will hold a press conference on Friday, Feb 25 at 9 a.m. to say goodbye to Dr. Eichold and the installment of the new Health Officer Dr. Kevin P. Michaels. […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Manhunt in Mobile called off, says Mobile Police

UPDATE (2/21 10:35 p.m.): Mobile police said they have called off the search. They are not providing any additional updates on the manhunt at this time. The officers have left the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. UPDATE (2/21 8:57 p.m.): A Mobile Police Public Information Officer told […]
MOBILE, AL
Bring the band, the cheerleaders, and a Golden Apple Award

Grand Bay, Ala. (WKRG) — We always love to see the band playing and cheerleaders cheering as we get ready to award a Golden Apple Award to a deserving teacher.  And that was the case at Grand Bay Middle when we showed up with Kelia Fagan’s Golden Apple. Fagan has taught English for five years—the […]
GRAND BAY, AL
Save money with Severe Weather tax holiday in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile will participate in Alabama’s Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday during the last weekend in February. This will help Mobilians and Alabamians to prepare in advance for sever weather events and other emergencies. This event will begin Friday, Feb 25 at 12:01 a.m. and end Sunday, Feb 27 at 11:59 […]
MOBILE, AL
Late former Prichard mayor welcomed home by loved ones

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Prichard Mayor and longtime public servant dies over the weekend, his body returned home to Prichard Monday night. Family, former and current city leaders, and friends all gathered along St. Stephens Road as former Mayor Ron Davis was escorted by Prichard Police back home. His death was unexpected […]
PRICHARD, AL
