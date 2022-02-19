ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Buck Showalter: Mets not ruling out possibility of adding to the outfield

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGZs2_0eJ59VLN00
Regardless of whether the Mets add to their outfield, Brandon Nimmo has told them that he wants to stay in center. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets were one of the league’s most active teams before the lockout, and a significant portion of their early offseason work came in the outfield. Just hours after agreeing to terms with corner outfielder Mark Canha on a two-year deal, the Mets reached an accord with center fielder Starling Marte on a four-year pact.

Despite that ample activity, new manager Buck Showalter said he and general manager Billy Eppler haven’t ruled out the possibility of further additions. “[The outfield] is something we have talked about, where we are,” Showalter told reporters (including Mike Puma of the New York Post) at New York’s minor-league camp this afternoon. “We are on the same page with everything where that is concerned. It’s a scenario that we are examining to see if we feel comfortable with it. We’re always going to look within first.

That’s obviously well short of a declaration that the Mets definitely will add outfield help whenever the transactions freeze concludes. Yet it’s notable they’re at least keeping that door open despite plenty of in-house options. Canha seems the presumptive favorite for work in left field, while Marte looks likely to play center field. That’d push Brandon Nimmo to right, although the incumbent Mets center fielder doesn’t seem enamored with that alignment.

Speaking with Tim Healey of Newsday this week, Nimmo suggested he’d prefer to remain in center field. The 28-year-old pointed out that public metrics such as Defensive Runs Saved and Statcast’s Outs Above Average both graded him as a plus there last season. It was Nimmo’s best defensive performance in the estimation of those statistics, and a marked improvement over his -5 DRS and -4 OAA from 2020. Nimmo suggested that uptick is evidence that “if you give me information, if you allow me to make the adjustments, I will give it everything I got. I was very, very proud of the difference in the numbers from ’20 to ’21 and doing what they asked me to do and improving there.”

Nimmo, who is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility, also acknowledged to Healey that playing center field could be an added bonus as he’s on track to hit free agency next winter. The former first-round pick said he’d be open to discussing an extension with the Mets after the lockout but said the team and his representatives at the Boras Corporation hadn’t begun those discussions in the first stages of the offseason.

Whether the Mets will oblige Nimmo’s desire to stick in center, of course, remains an open question. He’d have little recourse other to play a corner outfield spot if the Mets penciled him into the lineup there, and he tells Healey he’s willing to do whatever the team asks anyhow. Yet it’s clear from his comments that Nimmo values the opportunity to continue playing up the middle, so Showalter and his staff will need to determine how they want to arrange that group on a regular basis. Marte was an excellent left fielder earlier in his career, but he’s not started a single game outside of center since 2017. There’s little doubt he could successfully readapt to a corner spot if necessary, but the Mets may prefer their defensive alignment with Marte up the middle and Nimmo in a corner.

As Showalter suggested on Friday, there’s also the possibility of additional changes from a personnel perspective. The Mets could look into further free-agent or trade pickups, although it seems likelier those would be of a depth variety considering the moves they’ve already made. The Mets also have a trio of high-profile trade candidates with corner outfield experience. Each of Jeff McNeil, J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith has played left or right field in years past. They’d presumably be options to see some time out there again, but the Mets could look to move one or more members of that group after the lockout.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

The 14 likeliest trade candidates after the lockout

We saw robust free-agent activity prior to the Dec. 1 lockout, with 30 of our top 50 free agents signing contracts. More than $2 billion was committed to 62 players on MLB contracts, by our count. With all the focus on free agency, the trade market was relatively quiet. Position...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Could Mariners trade Adam Frazier, land Kris Bryant, Trevor Story?

It’s already been a fairly active offseason for the Mariners, who before the league-implemented lockout signed reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to a five-year contract and acquired second baseman/left fielder Adam Frazier in a trade with the Padres. Whenever the transaction freeze lifts, the M’s are expected to resume that aggressive approach as they look to capitalize on a top-ranked farm system and take the next step from last year’s 90-win showing to their first playoff berth in two decades.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Aaron Judge: Signing Yankee extension before season would be great

Aaron Judge is headed into his final year of arbitration eligibility, with the slugging outfielder on track to be one of next offseason’s top free agents. Judge, who’s projected by MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz for a $17.1 million salary, has expressed openness in the past to working out a long-term deal with the Yankees and avoiding the free-market altogether.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Billy Eppler
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Brandon Nimmo
The Staten Island Advance

‘He’s going to be a star’ -- Former Yankees outfielder to join Carlos Beltran in YES Network broadcast booth

The YES Network is assembling quite the stable of former outfielders for its 2022 broadcast booth. Last month, former Yankees All Star Carlos Beltran joined the broadcast team, while YES announced on Saturday that Cameron Maybin would be doing the same. The 15-year MLB veteran outfielder announced his retirement from playing earlier this year.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner Disagrees With Alex Wood On Freddie Freeman Preference

After Freddie Freeman helped lead the Atlanta Braves to their first World Series title since 1995, the general assumption was the two parties would quickly agree to a new contract in free agency. However, Freeman was not among the top free agents to sign before the MLB lockout began in...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Post#Newsday#Defensive Runs Saved
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Prospects: 2022 will be the year of Kole Cottam

2022 will be the year of Boston Red Sox prospect Kole Cottam. Kole Cottam had a spectacular 2021 season if you ask me. The Red Sox catching prospect was already good with the bat, and made some improvements there. It was the massive steps forward he took defensively that really put it all together though.
MLB
12up

Mets eyeing Kris Bryant in free agency

We're all still waiting for the MLB lockout to end, but once it does, some big names will look to come off the board in free agency. Star third baseman Kris Bryant is looking for a new home, with multiple clubs being linked to his name. One of interest are...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets add former MLB pitcher Danny Barnes to Buck Showalter's staff

The Mets have hired former Blue Jays right-hander Danny Barnes as an assistant coach on the MLB staff, manager Buck Showalter announced to reporters Friday (Twitter link via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com). Barnes, 32, will have a broad-reaching role in the newly created coaching position, Showalter added. “He’s played in...
MLB
NJ.com

The 6 Yankees hurt most by MLB lockout | Hal Steinbrenner, Aaron Judge more

Finally, some sense has been knocked into lockout negotiations between the MLB players union and owners. Next week, the sides will meet every day in person in Manhattan as they attempt speed up talks to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement. This late in the calendar, it’s become increasingly likely that Opening Day will be delayed, but there’s still time to save the March 31 regular season start date.
MLB
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder is new announcer for Yankees

Retired outfielder Cameron Maybin, who had three different stints playing for the Detroit Tigers, has been hired as a new television broadcaster for the New York Yankees. Maybin, 34, announced his retirement last month after playing parts of 15 seasons in the big leagues. He will serve as an analyst...
MLB
NESN

Kyle Schwarber To Red Sox? Why Slugger Might Not Be Free Agent Fit

Will the Red Sox make a splash before Opening Day? As part of our “free agency fits” series, we’re examining whether several top players remaining on the open market make sense (or don’t make sense) as Boston builds its roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.
NFL
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals’ most underrated offseason need

The St. Louis Cardinals most underrated offseason need is not on the pitching staff. It’s the infield depth behind Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. We have written extensively about how the St. Louis Cardinals need pitching, specifically in the bullpen and even in the rotation despite signing Steven Matz to a four-year, $44 million deal.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies top prospect Bryson Stott expected to make MLB debut in 2022

Bryson Stott is expected to make his MLB debut in 2022, with the Phillies hoping that the top prospect can provide some immediate help to a lineup that both has plenty of holes and is in need of a youth infusion. Stott has spent most of his two pro seasons at shortstop, but “if I have to move over [to another position], it is what it is,” Stott told NBC Sports’ Jim Salisbury and other reporters. “I just want to do anything I can do to get to Philadelphia and help that city and that team win. So whatever it may be, if it’s short or anywhere else, it’s obviously not up to me.”
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy