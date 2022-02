BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison plead with the community Tuesday to help police bring violent criminals to justice. “It will require people who are out there standing right there when crimes are committed to help us hold those people accountable. Because, if nothing changes, then nothing changes,” Harrison said. Harrison detailed the work of detectives in recent cases despite the lack of help from witnesses in particular. “And not only not attempting to stop this behavior, but also being very uncooperative in helping us hold these cowardly criminals accountable,” Harrison said. The culture of silence dates back decades in Baltimore, but...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO