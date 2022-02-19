ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

NB Interstate 39/90 closed near Milton due to jack-knifed semi; SB lanes reopen

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcPzk_0eJ58lYK00

MILTON, Wis. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 remain closed near County Highway M west of Milton Friday night due to two separate jack-knifed semi-trucks, officials said.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, two semi-trucks jack-knifed on opposite sides of the road due to the weather. No injuries were reported.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the northbound and southbound lanes were closed as of around 8:30 p.m.; by 10:30 p.m., the southbound lanes had reopened.

Further details were not immediately available.

