The family of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst is heartbroken over her recent suicide and opening up about how the loss affects them. Cheslie’s father, Rodney Kryst, broke his silence a few days after the former Extra correspondent leaped to her death from a Manhattan high-rise last Sunday. Speaking with the NY Post, Rodney said his daughter was a “pure” soul who refrained from drug and alcohol use and credited her suicide to depression and mental health issues.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO