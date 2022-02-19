ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickett calls Minnesota win “best game of the year”

By Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5Hrt_0eJ58P5E00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Thursday’s 67-46 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers was one of the Nittany Lions better performances of the season.

It wasn’t always pretty, but there was a marked difference.

Penn State leads wire-to-wire in win over Golden Gophers

In a slightly confusing scheduling fluke, Penn State played Minnesota twice over the span of five days, with a game against Michigan State in the middle.


The first Minnesota game was the Nittany Lions’ fourth-worst defensive performance of the year. Penn State was only in that game because they shot 54% from the floor, and 53% from behind the arc, masking the defensive issues.


Thursday’s win was a complete win. The Nittany Lions beat the Gophers in almost every major statistical category.


“Yeah, I definitely think this was probably our best game of the year,” said Jalen Pickett, a senior guard. “Just with the way we guarded, we held them, what was it, like 20 points under from the last game, so I think we did a great job on the defensive end, and our turnovers were down, too.”

“It’s a battle of mental fortitude,” said Myles Dread, a senior guard. “In the same time period, we played a game in between them. We had a lot of preparation, watched a lot of film, and we just had a bad taste in our mouths. We don’t want to go away with any regrets, and that one at Minnesota, that hurt. We didn’t play our best basketball.”

