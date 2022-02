With even seemingly healthy Chinese developers announcing surprise credit crises, the country's real estate market seems less stable than ever. Zhenro Properties Group issued an exchange filing on Friday warning that it may not have enough cash to meet its debt payments and asking creditors to waive default claims should the company fail to redeem a $200M perpetual note on March 5, Bloomberg reports. As recently as Jan. 6, Zhenro was boasting of its financial strength after securing a credit line worth $1.44B from the state-owned Bank of China.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO