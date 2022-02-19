Crunch snap three-game skid with win over Rocket

The Syracuse Crunch snapped their three-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Laval Rocket on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 21-of-23 shots to earn the win. Cayden Primeau turned aside 36-of-40 shots for the Rocket.

Syracuse finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Remi Elie, Charles Hudon, Gabriel Dumont, Cole Koepke and Darren Raddysh scored for the Crunch.

Shawn St. Amant and Jesse Ylonen tallied for Laval.

The Crunch host the Rochester Americans on Saturday night. Face-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

