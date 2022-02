ALCOA, Tenn. — In 2021, nearly two million people flew through McGhee Tyson Airport. That's just shy of the all-time record set in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. "We anticipate that [passenger volume] will continue to grow with some of the new destinations that Allegiant has added to our market," spokesperson Becky Huckaby said. "As passengers increase, we need to be able to accommodate that and provide them with the services that they need."

