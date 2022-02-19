Family, friends gather to memorialize former Miss USA and NC lawyer Cheslie Kryst

The former emperors and empresses of the Krewe of Caesar gather annually for a dinner in honor of the past monarchs. This year, the dinner was held at Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie. The most senior empress, in terms of when she served, was Linda Fuller Kern, who reigned as Empress Caesar III. The most senior emperor was Charles Burkenstock, Caesar XXI. Seated in front, from left, are former empresses Nicole DaLeo, Julia Oubre, Christine Ross Hurlbut, Kathleen Ruppert, Erin Dempsey Cariello, Kern, Alana Hailey Breaux, Chloé Breaux, Chellé Falgout Maxwell, Kelly Mayeur Feraud, Kathy Rohr Meehan and Robyn Carnesi Oubre. Standing are, from left, former Caesars Joseph Dempsey, Burkenstock, Scott Rigby, Craig Singletary, Ronald Dawson, John Roche, Michael Falgout, captain Bob Carnesi, James Friedman, A. Allan Hailey, Mike Meguerditchian, Sal Gambino, Michael Beecher, David DeVun and Guy Bourgeois.

METAIRIE, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO