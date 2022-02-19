ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family, friends gather to memorialize former Miss USA and NC lawyer Cheslie Kryst

By Jonathan Limehouse
The State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEED HELP? If you or someone you love is struggling with a mental health crisis, there are resources available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text Hello to 741741. NECESITA AYUDA? Red Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio: 800-273-8255. Roughly 300 people convened inside...

The family of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst is heartbroken over her recent suicide and opening up about how the loss affects them. Cheslie’s father, Rodney Kryst, broke his silence a few days after the former Extra correspondent leaped to her death from a Manhattan high-rise last Sunday. Speaking with the NY Post, Rodney said his daughter was a “pure” soul who refrained from drug and alcohol use and credited her suicide to depression and mental health issues.
Charlotte, N.C. — Family and friends gathered in Charlotte Friday night to celebrate the life of Cheslie Kryst. She won the Miss North Carolina title in 2019. On January 30th she fell to her death from her New York apartment. Kryst was remembered or her work, advocacy and most...
When a French orphan named Martin Fugate, in about 1820, married a local girl called Elizabeth Smith, the couple decided to settle on the banks of Troublesome Creek in Kentucky to claim a land grant. However, unknown to them, there was a recessive gene the couple carried which was called Met-H. The couple became parents to children who looked nothing like them. Their children’s color was blue.
Zoe Sozo Bethel has died eight days after suffering injuries from an undisclosed accident. Family members of Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, announced the news on her Instagram account Sunday, writing: "On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries."
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — The last known sighting of Emily Gallant, a 30-year-old mother of two young boys from Bangor, Maine, was at a police precinct in Ridgewood, Queens in early August 2021. Lt. Eduardo Benjamin of the Holden Police Department in Maine told PIX11 News he searched a database and found she was arrested […]
The former emperors and empresses of the Krewe of Caesar gather annually for a dinner in honor of the past monarchs. This year, the dinner was held at Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie. The most senior empress, in terms of when she served, was Linda Fuller Kern, who reigned as Empress Caesar III. The most senior emperor was Charles Burkenstock, Caesar XXI. Seated in front, from left, are former empresses Nicole DaLeo, Julia Oubre, Christine Ross Hurlbut, Kathleen Ruppert, Erin Dempsey Cariello, Kern, Alana Hailey Breaux, Chloé Breaux, Chellé Falgout Maxwell, Kelly Mayeur Feraud, Kathy Rohr Meehan and Robyn Carnesi Oubre. Standing are, from left, former Caesars Joseph Dempsey, Burkenstock, Scott Rigby, Craig Singletary, Ronald Dawson, John Roche, Michael Falgout, captain Bob Carnesi, James Friedman, A. Allan Hailey, Mike Meguerditchian, Sal Gambino, Michael Beecher, David DeVun and Guy Bourgeois.
Black doctors who made history in medicine

Approximately 13% of the United States of America’s population is Black. But according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, only 5% of physicians in the country are Black. In fact, a 2021 research study at UCLA reveals that the proportion of Black doctors has only increased by 4% since 1900.
A Birmingham woman died Sunday at DeSoto State Park. Friends and family are remembering a beloved lawyer, kayaker, and friend, Jennifer Carin Burford. Those who knew her best called her Carin. Her loved ones say she was a light, her passing leaving their lives dimmer, but they're finding comfort in...
Depression is a common illness worldwide. The condition affects an estimated 3.8% (280 million people) of the world population. On a global scale, 5.0% of adults and 5.7% of adults over 60 will have depression. It is also the fourth leading cause of death for people aged 15-29 years old.

