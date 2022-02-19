WATCH: Mike Bianco, Peyton Chatagnier and Derek Diamond on Ole Miss baseball's opening day win

I ventured down to SMU’s Moody Coliseum on Sunday to get a close look at the Mustangs and Memphis, two AAC teams trying to claw their way into the NCAA tournament. The erratic Tigers demonstrated that they can’t stand prosperity, as they faded in the second half against the senior-laden Mustangs to snap a six-game winning streak. It was a key victory for SMU, but the Mustangs have more work to do to earn an at-large berth. The same goes for Penny Hardaway’s team.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO