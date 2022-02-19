ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

WATCH: Mike Bianco, Peyton Chatagnier and Derek Diamond on Ole Miss baseball's opening day win

By Jake Thompson about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No. 5 Ole Miss baseball defeated Charleston Southern 9-3 on Friday to kick off the 2022 season. Head...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bianco
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#College Baseball#Charleston Southern 9 3
On3.com

There's a clear RPM leader for 4-star WR DeAndre Moore Jr.

Ever since Lincoln Riley left for USC, it was expected that many of his top 2023 commits at Oklahoma would follow him to Los Angeles. Los Alamitos (Calif.) High teammates Malachi Nelson, a Five-Star Plus+ quarterback, and four-star wide receiver Makai Lemon both did so within a week. Nobody else from the 2023 Sooners class has joined them — yet.
FOOTBALL
Kait 8

Arkansas State baseball to battle No. 3 Ole Miss Tuesday

Arkansas State is closing out a challenging season-opening road stretch, facing a top-10 nationally-ranked foe on Tuesday at No. 3 Ole Miss. First pitch at Swayze Field/Oxford-University Stadium is set for 4 p.m. and the game can be viewed live on SEC Network+. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network (95.3/96.9/104.1/970 AM).
BASEBALL
On3.com

KenPom predicts final four games of Tennessee regular season

Vol fans, rejoice! has been on a roll and playing strong basketball heading down the stretch of the season. Previously, the Volunteers rode a five-game winning streak before falling to the Arkansas Razorbacks 58-48 Saturday. Now ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and appear to be a legitimate contender for the SEC championship – and a team that could make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

2022 NCAA Tournament bracketology: February 22 projection

I ventured down to SMU’s Moody Coliseum on Sunday to get a close look at the Mustangs and Memphis, two AAC teams trying to claw their way into the NCAA tournament. The erratic Tigers demonstrated that they can’t stand prosperity, as they faded in the second half against the senior-laden Mustangs to snap a six-game winning streak. It was a key victory for SMU, but the Mustangs have more work to do to earn an at-large berth. The same goes for Penny Hardaway’s team.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

What to make of Ole Miss baseball's opening weekend?

It's no secret that a lot was expected from the Ole Miss baseball team, from fans and experts alike. We saw flashes, quite a few of them, actually. However, I can't say with full confidence that it was perfect. But, it was a sweep - a dominant one at that and I can only see things going up from here in the near future.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

ACC team expected to hire veteran wide receivers coach

Boston College is expected to hire veteran coach Darrell Wyatt as its new wide receivers coach, sources tell On3. Wyatt had been the wide receivers coach at UCF since 2018. In addition to UCF, Wyatt has also been a wide receivers coach at places such as Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, the Minnesota Vikings and Texas as well as an offensive coordinator at Southern Miss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

How Michigan football's 13 early enrollees could fit in year one

Michigan football kicked off its spring practices on Monday, which gives the early enrollees a chance to get their feet wet. The 13 players on the roster will factor into the 2022 roster in different ways and the spring should serve as a boost heading into fall camp. Here is a look at each 2022 class member currently on campus and where we see them projecting in year one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
47K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy