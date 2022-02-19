ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sold out Daytona 500 set to bring an economic overdrive to Daytona Beach businesses

By Mike Springer, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Tens of thousands of people are heading into Daytona Beach for this year’s sold-out Daytona 500.

Local leaders and business owners are hoping the packed speedway is a sign of a big boost coming for the local economy.

The race this Sunday is expected to bring more than 100,000 people to Volusia County.

The Daytona International Speedway has also been hosting its Speedweeks events all week long in the lead-up to the “Great American Race.”

Some local hotel owners said they have been sold out almost all week.

They are hoping that’s a sign that this year is going to be a busy year for those hotels and motels along the coast.

Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher said the race sold out a month early for the first time in 14 years.

And more people will be coming to Daytona Beach in the coming weeks as Bike Week, Spring Break, Rockville and summer vacations are all just around the corner.

©2022 Cox Media Group

