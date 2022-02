Six minutes into the second half of Penn State’s defeat at Maryland on Monday, the Nittany Lions found themselves in a good position, trailing by one on the road. They were 5-8 from the field to start the second half, scoring on five of their 10 possessions in total. All five buckets came from some kind of ball screen action — Penn State’s bread and butter in year one under Micah Shrewsberry. With Maryland seemingly content to stay in man-to-man, why not keep going to the well?

