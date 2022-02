Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley. We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley makes his way to the Elimination Chamber structure. Lashley stands tall with the title as fireworks explode over the Super Dome. AJ Styles is out next as more pyro goes off on the stage. AJ enters his pod and out next comes Riddle. Riddle heads to the Chamber for a pop. Austin Theory is out next. He stops outside of the Chamber and takes a selfie. Theory enters the Chamber and takes selfies with the other participants in their pods. Seth Rollins is out next, dancing his way to the Chamber. Brock Lesnar is out next to a big pop from the Jeddah crowd. Lesnar bounces around on the stage as the pyro goes off, then he heads to the Chamber. Lesnar enters and laughs at Lashley in his pod. He intimidates the other participants, then enters hid own pod.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO