This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Iesha White is so fed up with the U.S. response to covid-19 that she's seriously considering moving to Europe. "I'm that disgusted. The lack of care for each other, to me, it's too much," said White, 30, of Los Angeles. She has multiple sclerosis and takes a medicine that suppresses her immune system. "As a Black disabled person, I feel like nobody gives a [expletive] about me or my safety."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 MINUTES AGO