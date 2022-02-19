Sheriff: Black Wisconsin man injured in arrest wasn't armed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Black man whose family says authorities shot him five times during a violent arrest in Wisconsin’s capital city this month apparently wasn’t armed, according to the sheriff whose office is leading the investigation.

Authorities have refused to say whether officers shot Quadren Wilson, of Beaver Dam, while they were arresting him Feb. 3 on a drug violation in Madison.

They have said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but they haven’t described the nature of the injuries, including whether they were gunshot wounds.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in a statement Friday that two Justice Department agents fired their weapons during the arrest.

He referred to it as an officer-involved shooting but didn’t say whether either agent’s rounds struck Wilson.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip