Kim Kardashian has been sharing the cutest pics of her and Kanye West’s kids

By Jovita Trujillo
 3 days ago
ADORABLE Kim Kardashian has been sharing the cutest pics of her and Kanye West's kids

Amid all the drama with Kanye West,Kim Kardashian West has been sharing photos of what is the most important thing - their kids. On Friday, news broke that Ye’s lawyer objected to Kim’s petition to be declared single. The mom of 4 did not respond publicly to the reports and instead shared an adorable photo of the kids Chicago,4, and Psalm,2, hanging out at a park. Khloe Kardashian shared the love commenting, “Oh my soul!!!! Stop this cuteness.“

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xscm9_0eJ53Bip00

Kanye has been on a posting spree for the last few days and yesterday was no different. The rapper went in on Pete Davidson on Instagram Thursday, February 17th with numerous posts about a 2018 Saturday Night Live sketch where Pete said, “Being mentally ill is not an excuse for acting like a jackass.” Kanye wrote in the caption of one of the posts, “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him.” This is not harassment This is payback,” he continued.

Kim ignored the drama and shared an adorable gallery of photos smiling and laughing happily with their eldest daughter North West.

On Friday, it was revealed by multiple outlets that Ye’s lawyer objected to Kim’s request to restore her single status. The lawyer presented three conditions under which Kanye would approve, according to TMZ, Kim’s team has already rejected Kanye’s conditions which included, if either of them dies, money that might be owing to either of them gets reimbursed. He also wanted to block Kim from transferring asses out of any trust they created and, requested that Kim wave her marital privilege pending a final custody decision.

