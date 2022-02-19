New Research Shows What Exactly Is In Wine Bottles

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winding down with a glass of wine can be a nightly ritual for many, but new research from Britain’s Alcohol Health Alliance shows drinking just two glasses could put you over the recommended daily sugar limit.

“I think for a lot of people, they think of alcoholic beverages as kind of, you know, not counting or not really thinking about what’s in it,” said registered dietician Alissa Rumsey.

Researchers analyzed 30 bottles of red, white, rose, fruit, and sparkling from the leading wine brands in the UK.

They found some popular wines pack close to 60 grams of sugar per bottle.

Dieticians say that adds up over time.

“High sugar intake over the long term is associated with an increased risk of certain diseases like cardiovascular disease and diabetes,” Rumsey said.

The study found wines that contained less alcohol, like rose, fruit, and sparkling varieties tended to be higher in sugar.

Researchers also found two, six-ounce glasses of some reds have more calories than a hamburger.

Consumer groups are calling for nutrition labels on wine bottles.

They’re not required in the UK or the US right now, leaving drinkers in the dark about sugar and calorie content.

“I think having transparency around labeling could help people choose a wine or any type of alcoholic beverage that feels most aligned with them,” Rumsey says.

The American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugar to 36 grams per day for most men and 25 grams per day for most women.