ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

New Research Shows What Exactly Is In Wine Bottles

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2Ymw_0eJ537HA00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winding down with a glass of wine can be a nightly ritual for many, but new research from Britain’s Alcohol Health Alliance shows drinking just two glasses could put you over the recommended daily sugar limit.

“I think for a lot of people, they think of alcoholic beverages as kind of, you know, not counting or not really thinking about what’s in it,” said registered dietician Alissa Rumsey.

Researchers analyzed 30 bottles of red, white, rose, fruit, and sparkling from the leading wine brands in the UK.

They found some popular wines pack close to 60 grams of sugar per bottle.

Dieticians say that adds up over time.

“High sugar intake over the long term is associated with an increased risk of certain diseases like cardiovascular disease and diabetes,” Rumsey said.

The study found wines that contained less alcohol, like rose, fruit, and sparkling varieties tended to be higher in sugar.

Researchers also found two, six-ounce glasses of some reds have more calories than a hamburger.

Consumer groups are calling for nutrition labels on wine bottles.

They’re not required in the UK or the US right now, leaving drinkers in the dark about sugar and calorie content.

“I think having transparency around labeling could help people choose a wine or any type of alcoholic beverage that feels most aligned with them,” Rumsey says.

The American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugar to 36 grams per day for most men and 25 grams per day for most women.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Soda recall: Pieces of glass might be floating in this soda, so don’t drink it

Drink recalls aren’t uncommon, as we’ve seen a few notable soda and drink recalls in the past few months. Contamination with foreign substances can lead to such recalls. Pieces of glass or metal can end up in the drinks during production. As a result, the manufacturer will recall entire batches out of an abundance of caution. That’s exactly what happened with Loblaw Companies this week. The firm issued a recall for the PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Bottles#Alcoholic Beverages#Sugar#Nutrition Labels#Food Drink#Cbsmiami#Alcohol Health Alliance
Food Network

You Can Now Pop a Bottle of The Queen’s Sparkling Wine

As British royal watchers will know, Queen Elizabeth II has just marked her Platinum Jubilee: On February 6, she became the first British monarch to serve 70 years on the throne. Obviously, that’s a milestone worthy of major celebration — and big festivities, including parades and a prize-winning pudding, are...
DRINKS
foodsafetynews.com

Soda recalled after consumer complains of glass in product

Following a consumer complaint, Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace because of the possible presence of glass. The company reports that the soda was sold nationwide in Canada, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. “Do...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Macaroni and Cheese Recall Issued

One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
FOOD SAFETY
MedicalXpress

Reusable plastic bottles shown to release hundreds of chemicals

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have found several hundred different chemical substances in tap water stored in reusable plastic bottles. Several of these substances are potentially harmful to human health. There is a need for better regulation and manufacturing standards for manufacturers, according to the chemists behind the study.
ENVIRONMENT
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

The Ice Cream Recall Due to Listeria Has Expanded Significantly

It was just over a week ago that the Royal Ice Cream Company announced a somewhat limited recall on its Batch Ice Cream due to Listeria contamination. On February 12, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared a notice from the company, expanding that recall. That initial recall included just...
FOOD SAFETY
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
KFDM-TV

3 major recalls on common items that may contain Salmonella, Listeria

UNDATED (WKRC) — Three major recalls have been issued on items with risks ranging from Salmonella to Listeria. HQ Fine Foods has issued a recall on 17 types of sandwiches and burgers due to a Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Some of the items included on the recall have "best before" dates running through February 22. The company has also issued recalls on sandwiches and burgers from Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. and Quality fast food brands. Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) conducted the test that revealed the contamination, according to FoodSafetyNews.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Frozen Food Company Recalls 4,000 Pounds of Product

If you're planning on having chicken pot pie this week, you may want to do a quick double-check before your next mealtime. Great American Cobbler LLC. Has issued a voluntary recall of more than 4,000 pounds of chicken pot pie products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a recall announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) published on Friday, Feb. 11.
AGRICULTURE
WTAJ

Deodorants recalled over cancer-causing chemical

SEATTLE, Wash. (WTAJ) — Brands of aerosol deodorant/antiperspirant are being recalled due to a chemical that’s considered a carcinogen. Brut and Sure have issued the voluntary recall and alerted the FDA. There are 5 different products with expiration dates on or before August 2023. The company said there’s a presence of benzene, a known carcinogen. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Ice Cream Company Recalls All of Its Products Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Consumers with a hankering for ice cream should take a quick peak in their freezers, because The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc.'s ice cream recall has been expanded. After first announcing the recall on Friday, Feb. 4, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in an updated recall notice on Saturday, Feb. 12 that the company has expanded the recall to include all products manufactured at the facility due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
wmar2news

Two deaths linked to packaged salads recalled for listeria

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now investigating a listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads that has lead to the deaths of two people. The outbreak is tied to Dole packaged salads that were sold in November and December 2021 and January 2022. The recalls began in January for products with “Best if used by” dates from Nov. 30, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy