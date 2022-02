After yesterday’s Premium Live Event, WWE Elimination Chamber, additional details about what happened behind the scenes of the show have emerged. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, it’s being reported that the finish of the Women’s Elimination Chamber was in flux as the event was nearing air time. There was talk of setting up the finish so both Alexa and Bianca had both their shoulders down on the mat, with Bianca just barely getting her shoulder up at the last second. This was instead changed to the KOD and clean pinfall to make Bianca look strong going into WrestleMania 38.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO