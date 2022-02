The City of Pleasanton has three city council seats open in District 1, 2, 3 with no one filing for those positions to date. Three council seats are up in Poteet as well with three candidates filing to date. Filing are Incumbents Mayor Pro Tem Rick Flores and council member Nick Sanchez. Henry Dominguez, Poteet resident, has also filed. The last day to file to run for Pleasanton or Poteet city council is Friday, Feb. 18.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO